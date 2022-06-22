Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

ELD stock opened at C$9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0378289 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.