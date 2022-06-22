Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,696.38

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,696.38 ($33.03) and traded as low as GBX 2,350.80 ($28.79). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,354 ($28.83), with a volume of 50,884 shares.

CCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($34.91) to GBX 2,800 ($34.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,556.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,693.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

