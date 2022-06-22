Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $764.05

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 764.05 ($9.36) and traded as low as GBX 717.80 ($8.79). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 722.20 ($8.85), with a volume of 946,637 shares.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LAND. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.37) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.02) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.64) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 828.57 ($10.15).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 746.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 763.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.
Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
