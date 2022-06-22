Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $764.05

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 764.05 ($9.36) and traded as low as GBX 717.80 ($8.79). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 722.20 ($8.85), with a volume of 946,637 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAND. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.37) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.02) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.64) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 828.57 ($10.15).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 746.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 763.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

