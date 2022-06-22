Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,818.33 ($46.77).

WTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($31.37) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,542 ($31.14) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($29.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The stock has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,722.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,857.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 34.70 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($33.28), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($43,896.66). Also, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,643 ($32.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,853.27 ($25,542.96).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

