Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $124.87

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.87 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 124.60 ($1.53). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 131.10 ($1.61), with a volume of 1,600,118 shares traded.

PFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.57) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £665.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, insider Sara Akbar purchased 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,147.72).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

