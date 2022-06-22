Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 141.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,330 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $71,512,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.