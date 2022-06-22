Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.54

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.54 and traded as low as $10.70. Manchester United shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 42,235 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manchester United in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Manchester United by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $180,000.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

