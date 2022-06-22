Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,703.13

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,703.13 ($33.11) and traded as low as GBX 2,090 ($25.60). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,157 ($26.42), with a volume of 363,003 shares traded.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.13) to GBX 2,630 ($32.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,600 ($31.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($42.41) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,758.86 ($33.79).

The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,698.94.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($27.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($122,481.31).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

