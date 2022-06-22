Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.09

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.09 and traded as low as $39.03. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 316 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $373.20 million, a PE ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.