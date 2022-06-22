Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.40

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.40 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.62). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.62), with a volume of 4,372,121 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 78 ($0.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 95 ($1.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.77) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 75.33 ($0.92).

The stock has a market cap of £699.73 million and a P/E ratio of -10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.39.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

