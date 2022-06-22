Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.57

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.57 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 72.25 ($0.88). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 72.30 ($0.89), with a volume of 44,246 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £281.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48.
Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)
Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.
