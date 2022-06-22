Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 935,010 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,729.1% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 522,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 494,173 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 131.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

