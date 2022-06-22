Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 596 ($7.30).

Several research firms have issued reports on GLEN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.13) price objective on Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 630 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 454.75 ($5.57) on Wednesday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The company has a market capitalization of £59.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 498.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.96.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

