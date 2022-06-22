DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,847 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

