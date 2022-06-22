Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

NYSE YUM opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

