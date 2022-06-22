PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 192,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 129,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $110.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.49.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

