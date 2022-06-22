DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,853 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,974 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

