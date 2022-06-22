Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $62,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

