Nordea Investment Management AB Has $67.97 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,193 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Synchrony Financial worth $67,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.