Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 239 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $6,482,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $269.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.42 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.