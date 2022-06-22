Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 261,549 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $53,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

