TRH Financial LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 138,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,287,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $733,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571,819 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

