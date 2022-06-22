Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

