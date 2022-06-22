Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $229.54 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.78. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

