Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 121 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Shares of PG stock opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

