The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

HD stock opened at $269.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.07. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.42 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

