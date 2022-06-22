Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

VZ opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

