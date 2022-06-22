Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 6,934 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Square were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Square by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 883.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Square by 293.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 256,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Square by 45.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.44 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,139,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,427. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Square Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.