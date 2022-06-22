Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 469 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.