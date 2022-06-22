Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 145 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $382.63 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.96.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

