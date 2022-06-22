Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 165 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Illumina by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

ILMN stock opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.46 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.