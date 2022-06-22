Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,607 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after acquiring an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,515,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,360,000 after acquiring an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,905,000 after acquiring an additional 194,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,277 shares of company stock worth $1,448,198. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

