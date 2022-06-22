Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $499.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

