Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,042 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $166.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.