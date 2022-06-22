Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Centene by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Centene by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Centene by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

