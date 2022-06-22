HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HP were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.