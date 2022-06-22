Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

MCO opened at $260.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.71. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

