Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

