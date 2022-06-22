Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 174.9% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,948 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,737 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

NYSE PXD opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

