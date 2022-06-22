Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after purchasing an additional 248,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average is $185.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

