Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $9,186,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $677,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDXX opened at $332.03 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

