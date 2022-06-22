Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

