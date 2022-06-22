Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.64% of Masco worth $80,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE MAS opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

