Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 935 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.