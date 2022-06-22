Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

