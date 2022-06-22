Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 89 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,237,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $433.04 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $411.39 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $477.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

