Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

