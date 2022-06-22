Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.07. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.66 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

