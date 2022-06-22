Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $346.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

