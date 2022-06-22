Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.84.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

